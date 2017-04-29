Slyce Pizza Bar in Hamden loses liquor license

WTNH.com Staff Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Slyce Pizza Bar in Hamden has lost its liquor license.

The State Liquor Commission ruled on Friday to not renew the license after three hearings.

This comes after numerous incidents there since October of 2015, including five shootings in the immediate area, assaults inside the restaurant and unruly crowds.

On April 9, there was an assault and overnight shooting at Slyce located at 141 Arch Street. Police say a 28-year-old man was assaulted and may have been hit by a car leaving the restaurant’s parking lot.

A second victim, a 26-year old man, was shot in the back inside his car while leaving Slyce. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Police are still trying to figure out the motive for this incident.

