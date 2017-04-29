Students win science fair with two-year-old cheeseburgers

(WTNH) — Two eighth grades held onto fast food burgers for years to prove a point. They wanted to win their science fair.

Wisconsin’s Catherine Goffard and Ava Van Straten purchased cheeseburgers and french fries from seven restaurants in the Green Bay Area two and a half years ago.

After being stored in open jars at a stable temperature, only one of the cheeseburgers had signs of bacteria growth.

Last week, the girls made an eighth cheeseburger and french fries all without preservatives. It has already molded.

“Well we want them to know what’s in these burgers that cuase them to not mold and how they’re unhealthy to eat,” Ava Van Straten of Notre Dame Academy said.

“That it makes you kind of think like, “What am I actually eating?” Because there are so many other things that are not included in their ingredients list that are definitely dangerous for you,” Catherine Goffard of Notre Dame Academy said.

The experiment took first place at Thursday’s science fair.