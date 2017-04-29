Students win science fair with two-year-old cheeseburgers

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — Two eighth grades held onto fast food burgers for years to prove a point. They wanted to win their science fair.

Wisconsin’s Catherine Goffard and Ava Van Straten purchased cheeseburgers and french fries from seven restaurants in the Green Bay Area two and a half years ago.

After being stored in open jars at a stable temperature, only one of the cheeseburgers had signs of bacteria growth.

Last week, the girls made an eighth cheeseburger and french fries all without preservatives. It has already molded.

“Well we want them to know what’s in these burgers that cuase them to not mold and how they’re unhealthy to eat,” Ava Van Straten of Notre Dame Academy said.

“That it makes you kind of think like, “What am I actually eating?” Because there are so many other things that are not included in their ingredients list that are definitely dangerous for you,” Catherine Goffard of Notre Dame Academy said.

The experiment took first place at Thursday’s science fair.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s