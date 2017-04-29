The Pattern We Need

It’s really amazing…our drought numbers have improved hugely over the last 5 months. We started off the year like this:

It was not a great place to be in. A huge chunk of the state was in an extreme and a severe drought, and all of us fell into the “drought” category. And now as we end the month of April, this is our current drought status:

If I had been out of Connecticut since January, my assumption would have been that the only way we could have made up all this rain was to get flooded repeatedly with snow melt and major rain storms. Well amazingly when we look at the numbers, we’ve only gotten an inch or two more rain than our typical average year to date. So how could we have shattered this drought? Well in the long term, we really haven’t. Over the last few years we have missed out on as much as 20 inches of rain. That will take us years…I repeat YEARS to make up that number. According to the US drought monitor we have made up our drought thanks to what has seemed like an endless line of moderate rain storms over and over again every few days. Sure it’s dreary, sure we saw lots of snow this winter, but this is exactly what we needed! Will it continue through the month of May? Probably not!