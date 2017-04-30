8 lost hikers from Conn. may have to pay after getting rescued on New Hampshire trail

(WTNH) — Eight lost hikers from Connecticut were rescued on a New Hampshire trail.

Around 7:00 p.m., eight men from Connecticut were lost on the Boot Spur Trail. According to officials, 20-year-old Dominic Rivera, 20-year-old Elijah Sanchez, 19-year-old Joseph Santiago Lopez, 21-year-old Caleb Pehowdy, 21-year-old Julian Andiarena, 21-year-old Cory Shea, all of Willimantic and 19-year-old Kevin Lynch and 19-year-old Andrew Stutts, both of Manchester were attempting to come down Boot Spur Trail when they got lost. The men called 911 for assistance.

While they were lost, they met up with three other hikers who provided assistance and led them down the trail.

Officials say the men did not call rescuers to report they were on the trail and a rescue effort commenced. Rescuers from AMC and Forest Service Snow Rangers along with the conservation officers began hiking up to rescue the group. They met up with the group about 20 minutes into the trail.

According to the hikers, they had hiked to the summit of Mount Washington with the intent of taking the Cog Railway down. When they discovered that the train was not running, they decided to take the Boot Spur back down to Pinkham. The group was not prepared for the prolonged hike in the White Mountains. Officials say the men had inadequate clothing and they were wearing cotton t-shirts, jeans, sweatpants and shorts. In addition, officials say the men had no flashlights or headlamps and only used the light from their cellphones.

The group made it off of the mountain around 9:00 p.m. Officials say the men were exhausted, wet and cold, but without the assistance from the other hikers, the men could’ve faced serious medical consequences.

Due to the group’s lack of preparedness, they may be facing charges for the cost of the rescue.