NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Ashley Stone, owner of Beauty Entourage, stopped by our studio this morning to preview her upcoming show “Beauty in Chaos: Inside the Artist’s Mind” that showcases creativity for a cause.

Beauty Entourage is a traveling hair and makeup company that specializes in weddings and is based out of Farmington.

100% of ticket sales for the event will be donated to Wigs for Kids. Wigs for Kids is a non-profit organization that provides wigs to children who are suffering from hair loss as a result of medial conditions like cancer.

The event is at Hartford City Hall this Thursday, May 4th at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

For more information or tickets go to the event website.

