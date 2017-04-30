Hartford Fire Department renames firehouse in honor of Kevin Bell

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Fire Department paid tribute to one of their own on Sunday.

Engine Company 16 was renamed “The Kevin Bell Fire Station” in honor of Firefighter Kevin Bell.

Bell was killed in a fire in the Capitol City in 2014 when he became tangled in some furniture inside of a burning building and ran out of air. His death sparked an investigation that revealed safety problems within the department.

The Hartford Fire Department thanked Bell’s family for sharing Firefighter Bell with them.