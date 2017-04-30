Man from East Canaan in serious condition after accident on Rt 7

By Published:

SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Canaan is in serious condition after an accident in Sharon on Saturday.

Officials say 47-year-old Matthew Norton was traveling northbound on Route 7. Approximately 4/10 of a mile down Smith Hill Road, he hit the guardrail on the eastern side of the roadway.

As a result, Norton sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Sharon Hospital by Cornwall Ambulance. He was later transported to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call police at (860) 626-1820.

