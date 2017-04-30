More than a thousand people raise money for Multiple Sclerosis in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fighting MS one step at a time.

More than a thousand people flocked to West Haven High School on Sunday morning to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Walk.

It’s one of nine walks being held over a month’s time.

Right now, the MS Society knows of about 7,000 people who are living with MS in the state.

One of those people is Susan Millen’s son.

“Our team is My Son’s Angels. This is our second year participating and we’re thrilled to be here to do whatever we can do to help everyone with MS,” said Millen.

“Nobody wants to have this disease, but I think it’s a disease that we will be able to cure at some point in time,” said Erin Longbrake, an MS physician.

Our own Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons helped kick off festivities.

Their goal is to raise $1.2 million.

The money will go toward local programs and research as well as national research.

