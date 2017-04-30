Old-school games that will give you and your kids a workout

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – When you have kids, you want to spend time with them and playing together is a great way to model how exercise can be fun and part of everyday life. This morning Shana Schneider from FitStyle by Shana stopped by our studio to take a look at 5 retro games to play together.

Tap into your childhood and those days spent on the playground or at recess with these activities:

Hopscotch Red Light Green Light Twister Chinese jump rope Freeze Dance

BONUS: Play charades, but choose themes like animals or sports that keep you moving. FitStyle your life by getting creative and mixing fitness with time spent with your kids.

Share your ideas with us. What other old school games will you play with your kids?