Old-school games that will give you and your kids a workout

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – When you have kids, you want to spend time with them and playing together is a great way to model how exercise can be fun and part of everyday life. This morning Shana Schneider from FitStyle by Shana stopped by our studio to take a look at 5 retro games to play together.

Tap into your childhood and those days spent on the playground or at recess with these activities:

  1. Hopscotch
  2. Red Light Green Light
  3. Twister
  4. Chinese jump rope
  5. Freeze Dance

BONUS: Play charades, but choose themes like animals or sports that keep you moving. FitStyle your life by getting creative and mixing fitness with time spent with your kids.

