Police: 3 injured in multiple shootings in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say three separate shootings have left three people injured in Bridgeport.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2pLupHH ) the first shooting happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex. Police say the 50-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition.

Police say the suspect, Jose Perez of Bridgeport, shot the victim after an earlier dispute. They say Perez is being charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and other offenses. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Police say two other people were shot in the afternoon. They sustained injuries not considered life-threatening. No arrests have been made in those shootings.