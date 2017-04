Related Coverage Body of missing 70-year-old fisherman found in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the man who was found in a body of water near Cook Hill Road after he was reported missing on Friday.

Officials say 70-year-old Richard Taylor of Plantsville had been reported missing earlier on Friday night after he left to go fishing.

According to police, they¬†found his car at the New Departure Rod and Gun Club. A canine track from the man’s vehicle led to the body of water where Taylor was found.