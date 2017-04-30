Red Cross assists after fire makes house uninhabitable in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people are without a home after a fire destroyed a house in Milford on Sunday morning.

Milford Fire Department received a call around 11:42 a.m. with reports of a structure fire at 423 Housatonic Drive.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a large volume of fire on the main floor of a single family home in the Devon section of Milford. Fire crews advanced a hose line into the structure and brought the blaze under control within minutes, they said.

The house suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage. Officials say the house is uninhabitable.

Two people were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape prior to the arrival of fire crews. The residents were evaluated at the scene by Milford Fire paramedics. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross of Milford was on the scene to assist the displaced occupants.

The Fire Marshal’s office in Milford is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire. A cause has not yet been determined.

