Report: 44 Connecticut work-related deaths in 2015

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Union leaders are drawing attention to a recent report showing 2015 marked the largest number of deaths from work-related injuries since 2010.

The Connecticut Department of Labor says 44 people in the state lost their lives from work-related injuries, an increase from 35 in 2014. The figure is also higher than the state’s annual average of 39 work-related deaths.

Members of the Connecticut AFL-CIO Health & Safety Committee, elected officials and labor and management representatives highlighted the report during a Workers Memorial Day ceremony on Friday. Union officials are seeking state legislation this session that provides workers compensation coverage to police officers and firefighters suffering from PTSD.

Ninety-three percent of Connecticut’s work-related deaths occurred in the private sector. The highest rate — 12.9 percent — was in the construction industry.

