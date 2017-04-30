Route 74 in Tolland reopens after tree falls on wires

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 74 has reopened after a tree fell on wires in Tolland on Sunday morning.

According to officials, Tolland Fire Department, they responded to Tolland Stage Road, also known as Route 74 and Mountain Spring Road for reports of a tree on wires burning around 7:00 a.m.

TRAVEL ALERT: #TollandFire is responding to the intersection of Tolland Stage Rd (RT74) & Mountain Spring Rd for a tree on wires burning. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 30, 2017

Route 74 and Route 30 were closed while officials cleared the wire in the street.

The downed wire caused about 800 power outages in the area.

TRAVEL UPDATE: OIC reports Primary Wires down @EversourceCT requested to the scene Priority 2. RT74 is closed between RT30 & Doyle Rd pic.twitter.com/gmgWdCpjXV — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 30, 2017

Two residences in the area sustained electrical damage in the incident.

.@EversourceCT UPDATE: 2 residences in proximity to incident have electrical damage. #TollandFireMarshal & #TollandBuildingOfficial are responding to scene — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 30, 2017

According to Eversource, all power has been restored to houses in the area.