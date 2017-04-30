Route 74 in Tolland reopens after tree falls on wires

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 74 has reopened after a tree fell on wires in Tolland on Sunday morning.

According to officials, Tolland Fire Department, they responded to Tolland Stage Road, also known as Route 74 and Mountain Spring Road for reports of a tree on wires burning around 7:00 a.m.

Route 74 and Route 30 were closed while officials cleared the wire in the street.

The downed wire caused about 800 power outages in the area.

Two residences in the area sustained electrical damage in the incident.

According to Eversource, all power has been restored to houses in the area.

