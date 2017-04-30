Stamford cabbie killing trial continues this week

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The trial of a Stamford man charged with fatally stabbing a city cab driver continues this week.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2oVFuRG ) that the trial of Shota Mekoshvili is set to resume on Monday. Mekoshvili is charged with murder in the August 2014 death of Mahomed Kamal.

An investigator testified Friday that Kamal had been stabbed more than 100 times. Jurors were shown photos of the wounds.

Prosecutors say Mekoshvili and the cabbie knew each other and believe the killing was motivated by robbery. Witnesses have said Kamal had as much as $500 on him the day he was killed.

Mekoshvili’s attorney says it will be his job to show the jury that his client was trying to defend himself.