Step into spring with a new garden

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – April showers bring May flowers but if you don’t have a green thumb your garden might not turn out very well. Peter Bafumi from The Home Depot stopped by our studio to dish the dirt on how to make your garden thrive.

  • Pick the perfect plants: Learn the best types of plants for Hartford and the ideal time to plant them.
  • Garden to table: Plant organic fruits, vegetables and herbs, such as mint, basil or cilantro, to add flavor and fresh ingredients to favorite dishes all the while saving on grocery bills.
  • Keep plants healthy: Create the best environment for plants by ensuring the right soils and fertilizers are being used properly.
  • Let’s get vertical: Grow fruits, vegetables and colorful flowers on a trellis, garden netting, in a tower of pots or over garden structures, while enjoying the benefits of easier maintenance.

