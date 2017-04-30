Toddler fatally run over by father in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A toddler has died after they were run over in Bristol on Sunday morning.

Bristol Police say they responded to Sycamore Street for a medical emergency around 11:50 a.m. Once officers got there, they found out that a 21-month-old had been run over while the 45-year-old father was moving a vehicle in the driveway.

The child suffered fatal injuries as a result of getting run over and died on scene.

Police have not released the identity of the child or the father.

The department’s Serious Traffic Accident Investigation Unit is investigation the incident.