Troopers search for suspects in gas station burglary in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers are searching for two people involved in a burglary at a gas station in Somers early Sunday morning.

According to troopers, at approximately 5:40 a.m., two individuals smashed the front door of the Sunoco gas station on Main Street. Once they were inside, they used large cardboard boxes to steal a significant amount of tobacco products, police say.

The individuals were witnessed to be using two vehicles. One vehicle was a grey extra cab Ford Ranger with a dented front chrome bumper. The other vehicle was a late 90’s Toyota Camry with a sunroof. The Camry is missing the front driver’s hubcap.

Anyone with information regarding the location of these vehicles or the identities of the two individuals involved in the burglary are asked to call police at (860) 896-3200. They remind residents that all calls will remain confidential.