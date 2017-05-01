A look at where educators can find discounts

Related Coverage News 8 celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s finally May which means teacher appreciation week starts next week, May 8th, and to help you plan we are going to spend this week showing you all the ways you can show your teacher you care and how educators themselves can save money.

We are stretching teachers’ dollars with a look at where they can find deals! Next week, May 8th starts teacher appreciation week but there are ways teachers can save right now on things besides school supplies.

As you plan your vacations, don’t forget to use your educators discount on car rentals! Hertz and Enterprise are two that give teachers a break.

Freshen up your summer wardrobe at the Loft, J-Crew or New York and Company where teachers get 15 percent off.

If you’re taking the family to a theme park this summer, don’t forget you can save money there too! Teachers can save up to 40 percent off at Six Flags, Universal Studios and Busch Gardens just to name a few. Ask about it before you pay for tickets anywhere!

If you’re sprucing up your home for, West Elm gives teachers 15% off.

When you look to hook yourself up with a new gadget, the Apple store, Dell and many others have educator discounts.

We are just getting started. On Tuesday we’ll tell you where the deals are in May and later in the week, you’ll hear how teachers can save on back-to-school and the gifts teachers actually want.

Watch our “Stretch Your Dollar” segment weekday mornings on News 8.