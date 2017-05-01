April was warmest on record in Bridgeport

You may not have noticed it, but April in Bridgeport was unseasonably warm. How warm? How about the warmest April on record, dating back to 1949! It was not so much that there was a lot of extreme warmth, but, rather, it was the lack of cool weather that lead to the record high average monthly temperature. There were only four days cooler than normal all month, and none of those days was more than 2° below normal. On the flip side, there were six days that were between 11-19° warmer than normal. There was one daily record high temperature. April 29 hit 86° breaking the old record of 85° set in 1974.

It’s interesting to note that even though it was a record warm month, it was also relatively wet. A couple of soakers early in the month set the stage for 117% of the normal precipitation by month’s end.monthly temperature shoreline comparison April was warmest on record in Bridgeport

Looking ahead to the first half of May, I am very certain that we will see nothing close to the relative warmth of April. What goes around comes around, and a relatively cool pattern is likely through at least May 15th, and it may linger through most of the month.

Three of the first four months of this year have featured near-record warmth. January and April topped the charts in Bridgeport, and February was not far behind, finishing as the second warmest on record. May, however, is shaping up to be closer to the relatively cool weather we saw in March.

APR-17 FOR BRIDGEPORT, CT (16')                     LAT=41.2N LON= 73.1W 

                 TEMPERATURE                       PRECIPITATION
          ACTUAL           NORMAL
        HI   LO  AVG     HI   LO  AVG   DEPT     AMNT   SNOW SNCVR   HDD
 1      46   38   42     53   36   44     -2     0.01    0.0    0     23
 2      64   39   52     53   37   45     +7     0.00    0.0    0     13
 3      59   38   49     53   37   45     +4     0.01    0.0    0     16
 4      49   44   47     54   37   45     +2     1.81    0.0    0     18
 5      55   44   50     54   38   46     +4     0.00    0.0    0     15
 6      55   41   48     54   38   46     +2     1.20    0.0    0     17
 7      51   41   46     55   38   47     -1    trace    0.0    0     19
 8      58   40   49     55   39   47     +2     0.00    0.0    0     16
 9      62   35   49     55   39   47     +2     0.00    0.0    0     16
10      67   41   54     56   39   48     +6     0.00    0.0    0     11
11      70   47   59     56   40   48    +11     0.00    0.0    0      6
12      70   49   60     57   40   48    +12     0.08    0.0    0      5
13      64   44   54     57   40   49     +5     0.00    0.0    0     11
14      63   45   54     57   41   49     +5     0.00    0.0    0     11
15      62   41   52     58   41   49     +3    trace    0.0    0     13
16      78   50   64     58   41   50    +14    trace    0.0    0      1
17      76   53   65     58   42   50    +15     0.00    0.0    0      0
18      60   47   54     59   42   50     +4     0.00    0.0    0     11
19      53   45   49     59   42   51     -2     0.16    0.0    0     16
20      60   48   54     59   43   51     +3     0.21    0.0    0     11
21      52   49   51     60   43   51     +0     0.33    0.0    0     14
22      54   50   52     60   43   52     +0     0.03    0.0    0     13
23      62   46   54     60   43   52     +2     0.00    0.0    0     11
24      58   42   50     61   44   52     -2    trace    0.0    0     15
25      58   50   54     61   44   53     +1     0.80    0.0    0     11
26      65   53   59     61   44   53     +6     0.15    0.0    0      6
27      65   53   59     62   45   53     +6     0.00    0.0    0      6
28      77   52   65     62   45   54    +11     0.02    0.0    0      0
29      86   59   73     62   45   54    +19     0.01    0.0    0      0
30      67   50   59     63   46   54     +5     0.00    0.0    0      6

                     TOTALS FOR BDR   
HIGHEST TEMPERATURE   86         TOTAL PRECIP        4.82
LOWEST TEMPERATURE    35         TOTAL SNOWFALL       0.0
AVERAGE TEMPERATURE 54.0         NORMAL PRECIP       4.13
DEPARTURE FROM NORM +4.7         % OF NORMAL PRECIP   117

