Ask the Lawyer: How Connecticut’s courts deal with opioid crisis

By Published:

(WTNH)–On this edition of “Ask the Lawyer,” New Haven-based attorney Tara Knight discusses how Connecticut’s courts are handling the opioid crisis in the state.

“The opioid crisis has hit every state in the country and Connecticut is no exception,” Knight said. “The statistics are very disheartening. On average two people in Connecticut die from drug overdoses every day -more than those who die from car accidents or gun violence.”

Knight also talks about how the criminal justice system deals with people who have been arrested for possession of drugs as opposed to selling drugs.

She also talked about programs that address serious addiction issues.

Check it out in the video above.

