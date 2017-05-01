Backup cameras may help save lives

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A benefit of backup cameras is that they allow drivers to see objects which are behind a car and which they might not be able to see just by looking out the rear window.

News8 put a tripod behind a small car equipped with a backup camera. The tripod is a little taller than the average toddler and cannot be seen by just looking our the back window.

It is front and center though in the monitor which pops us when the car in put in reverse.

Many new cars these days come with backup cameras built in but Tom Adamik who owns Great Scot! Car Stereo in Norwich says many new cars also come with bigger blind spots.

“There’s so much more of a blind spot between where you can see out the back window and the lower portion of it that you almost have to have a backup camera just to make sure there isn’t a small person behind you,” says Adamik.

His shop installs backup cameras on cars that did not come with one. Safety organizations like KidsAndCars.org say the added view can save lives.

“They’re somewhere between like 150, 160 degrees from here out,” says Adamik. “So they have a pretty wide angle view.”

The cameras can cost a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars depending on what type of monitor you get. Some monitors show the camera view in a section of the rear view mirror while others are separate and can even control the audio system for the car.

“What we try to tell our customers it’s still really a driving aid,” said Adamik.

The camera gives drivers a better view of what’s behind them but should not be the only view they rely on.

“Even this morning when my kids were getting on the bus. It’s like you know I”m pulling out they stay in the garage. I see where they are,” said Adamik. “I mean it’s just unfortunately accidents obviously it’s very difficult but these are a good help for just the immediate what’s behind me.”