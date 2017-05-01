Blumenthal to announce passenger rights legislation

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- The shocking recent video of a doctor being dragged off of an overbooked United Airlines flight has led U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal to draft new legislation aimed at giving airline passengers more rights.

Blumenthal says his Airline Passenger Bill of Rights will include a minimum cash compensation for any passenger who is involuntarily bumped from a flight. It would also put limitations on the amount of force an airline can use to remove a passenger from a plane.

Related: Passenger who was dragged off jetliner settles with United

The bill would also make it possible for a passenger to sue an airline for deceptive practices including long delays on the tarmac and adding undisclosed fees.

