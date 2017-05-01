Car hauler flips over in Meriden

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Kent Pierce)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A trailer carrying at least two cars flipped over, blocking Hall Avenue in Meriden on Monday morning.

Hall Avenue was shut down for a little over an hour while police worked to clear the scene.

The car carrier crashed on Hall Avenue near South Broad Street, or Route 5. Police say the call came in at 5:03 a.m.

Police say no one was injured, and they expected the road to reopen by 8 a.m.

A wrecker was rushed in to help remove both of the vehicles.

