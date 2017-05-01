Car hauler flips over in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A trailer carrying at least two cars flipped over, blocking Hall Avenue in Meriden on Monday morning.

Hall Avenue was shut down for a little over an hour while police worked to clear the scene.

One car still upside down in #Meriden after falling off a trailer. pic.twitter.com/zQV3vvoDbA — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) May 1, 2017

The car carrier crashed on Hall Avenue near South Broad Street, or Route 5. Police say the call came in at 5:03 a.m.

Police say no one was injured, and they expected the road to reopen by 8 a.m.

A wrecker was rushed in to help remove both of the vehicles.