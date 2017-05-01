Co-owner of Elm City Party Bike gives us a tour

(WTNH)–On this edition of “Nyberg,” we have the Elm City Party Bike, a small business on wheels, that is being supported by other businesses in New Haven.

It arrived in March and went public for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and since then its owners have been booking dozens of two-hour tours around the city. For $30, you can hop on board, pick your music, and go–and you get a workout peddling it.

The idea is to go to a lot of restaurants and pubs in town. You can also book it for private parties. It carries up to 15 at a time.

Co-owner Colin Caplan gives us a tour.

