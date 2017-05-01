Connecticut state colleges adopt new transgender student policies

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – After an executive order issued by Governor Malloy earlier this year, the Connecticut Board of Regents has adopted two new policies for transgender students at all 17 Connecticut State College and University campuses. Students can now use whichever locker room or bathroom that matches their gender identity or expression. There will be no separate gender neutral restrooms or locker rooms. The schools will also allow students to use whatever their “preferred first name” on all unofficial documents and records including student ID cards.

“Our focus is and always will be on developing successful, engaged students and to do that we must continue to provide a learning environment that encourages personal growth for everyone,” said CSCU President Mark Ojakian. “Transgender students are part of the CSCU community and we want to make sure they feel valued and empowered to pursue their education. These policies are aligned with our core values and our history as an institution.”

“Discrimination, harassment, and bullying have no place in our classrooms or at our schools. I applaud the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities for taking this important step,” added Governor Malloy. “Every student, no matter their gender identity or expression, should be treated equally and fairly in a safe, supportive environment. Connecticut will remain a state of inclusiveness because we firmly believe that diversity makes us stronger.”

In 2011, the CT state legislature passed a law prohibiting public institutions from discriminating based on “gender expression or identity” and CSCU has always been in compliance. However, the executive order specifically refers to bathrooms and locker rooms as places of public accommodation. CSCU students can now use whichever bathroom or locker room is consistent with their gender identity.