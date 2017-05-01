Cruisin’ Connecticut – Wall Street Theater in Norwalk with Billy Blanks Jr.

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Norwalk, home of the revitalized Wall Street Theater.

Artistic Director, Billy Blanks Jr. (son of Billy Blanks from Tae Bo), gave us an inside look at the theater:

It’s such a beautiful theater, it’s been in the community for 100 years, that’s something people don’t know. It’s had everything from Elvis, to silent pictures, to the Cranberries, and it was closed. It’s taken five years to restore.

The theater will be home to musical, dance, fitness and entertainment shows. Paula Abdul, Lonestar, and Macy Gray are just a few of the names you can expect to hit the stage.

Learn more about the theater: 71 Wall Street, Norwalk, CT 06850

