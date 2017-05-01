East Haven Police ask public to help locate man who didn’t report to prison

EAST HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — The East Haven Police Department is asking the public to help locate Daniel David Carroll.

Carroll is wanted by Police for Failure to Appear in the First Degree.

The original arrest of Carroll was for the possession of child pornography. He was supposed to report to prison on Friday, but never showed up.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.

If you have any information regarding Carroll please contact Police at 203-468-3820. All information provided will remain anonymous.

Have you seen Daniel David Carroll? He is wanted by the East Haven Police Department for Failure to Appear in the… https://t.co/Z6mEk1JgtS — East Haven Police (@EastHavenPolice) April 30, 2017