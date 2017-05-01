Fairfield Police investigate potential student threat posted on Snapchat

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield Police continue to investigate a potential threat against a student that was posted in the social media application Snapchat.

According to police, an anonymous student indicted that another student posted a digital picture of an assault-type rifle with text on it that read, “Don’t come to school tomorrow.” An investigation by police revealed that two juveniles were involved, and both were located at their homes before school Monday morning.

It was also determined the message was a private joke. The rifle in the picture turned out to be an airsoft rifle located in the home of one of the juvenile’s who posted the photo.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department School Safety Unit at 203-255-8342, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).