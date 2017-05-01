GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Business has been great for Jordie’s Toy Shoppe. The hottest toy for kids and kids at heart is the fidget spinner. Lori Hershman with Jordie’s Toy Shoppe said, “I’ve been up late at night [playing with them].”

Hershman said the fidget spinner keeps your hands busy, so you can concentrate. Jordie’s Toy Shoppe has been spinning keeping the toy in stock.

“Now they are asking for these glow ones, the ones when you pin them they’ll light up,” she said.

Judy Falaro, professor of special education at Quinnipiac University, said it’s a distraction in the classroom.

“This has become such a fad that everybody in the classroom has one and in some district they’ve said you’re not allowed to take them out during class,” Falaro said.

The three-pronged gadget made of plastic and ball bearings is also marketed for people with Autism and ADHD to provide a calming and distracting effect.

“To market it for children who have special needs without a lot of research to show and also since the way it has worked out in classrooms it’s a tremendous distraction I think that’s an injustice,” Falaro said.



The fidget spinner craze caught on a few months ago and still going strong.

“We have been though a lot of fads in the past and you could just feel the build up,” Hershman said.

If you fidget, there are other toys on the market to keep your hands occupied, like the fidgety cube, which can glide, spin, and roll.

Colleen Murphy added, “I could use it with one hand and be on the phone with the other If I’m at work.”

Jordie’s Toy Shoppe told News 8 the fidget fad sweeping the nation will last until the end of the school year.