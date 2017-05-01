Heavy police presence, SWAT teams on scene of Norwalk standoff

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwalk police and SWAT teams are on the scene of a standoff at an apartment building where neighbors are saying someone was killed Monday morning.

There has been heavy police activity on Wilton Avenue since about 2:30 a.m., where neighbors tell News 8 that police told them that someone was shot and killed in the apartment complex. News 8 was on the scene when SWAT teams approached the apartment building.

Some neighbors say they have been evacuated and are not allowed back in their homes while police negotiate with the suspect. Another neighbor told News 8 that she was called on the phone and told by police to stay in doors.

Police aren’t confirming anything regarding the investigation at this time. Wilton Avenue is closed for the police activity.

News 8 has a crew on scene working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

