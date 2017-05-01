Live Nation marks National Concert Day by selling tickets to several Connecticut shows for $20

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In celebration of National Concert Day on May 1st, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday that they will be offering $20 concert tickets to dozens of shows at two of their biggest venues for summer concerts.

In all, thousands of tickets will be available at the discount price of $20 for shows at the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, as well as the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. If you’re interested in any of these shows, tickers go on sale Tuesday morning (May 2nd) at 8:00 a.m.

Toyota Oakdale Theatre shows include (select seats):

Seether – May 11 Dome at Oakdale

Chevelle – May 24 Dome at Oakdale

The Illusionists – June 3

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dave East & PnB Rock – June 8

Rick Ross – June 16 Dome at Oakdale

R. Kelly – June 23

Kidz Bop Kids – June 24

Australian Pink Floyd – July 27

Third Eye Blind – July 2

Straight No Chaser & Postmodern Jukebox – July 23

Chicago – Aug 6

Retro 80’s Dance Party w/ Howard Jones, Paul Young, Modern English, & More! – Aug 12

2 Cellos – Sept 15

Peppa Pig (2 Shows) – Oct 7



XFINITY Theatre shows include (select Hard Seats & Lawn Tickets):

Luke Bryan – May 13

Dierks Bentley – June 2

Sam Hunt – June 24

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers w/ Joe Walsh – June 14

Zac Brown Band – July 6

Chris Stapleton – July 15

Lady Antebellum – July 22

KORN w/ Stone Sour – July 23

OneRepublic – Aug 2

Brad Paisley – Aug 6

Florida Georgia Line – Aug 18

John Mayer – Aug 20

Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows – Sept 2

Brantley Gilbert – Sept 9

Tickets are available starting at 8:00 a.m. at LiveNation.com