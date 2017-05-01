Live Nation marks National Concert Day by selling tickets to several Connecticut shows for $20

The interior of the Oakdale Theater's main performance space (Image: oakdale.com)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In celebration of National Concert Day on May 1st, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday that they will be offering $20 concert tickets to dozens of shows at two of their biggest venues for summer concerts.

In all, thousands of tickets will be available at the discount price of $20 for shows at the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, as well as the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. If you’re interested in any of these shows, tickers go on sale Tuesday morning (May 2nd) at 8:00 a.m.

Toyota Oakdale Theatre shows include (select seats):

  • Seether – May 11 Dome at Oakdale
  • Chevelle – May 24 Dome at Oakdale
  • The Illusionists – June 3
  • A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dave East & PnB Rock – June 8
  • Rick Ross – June 16 Dome at Oakdale
  • R. Kelly – June 23
  • Kidz Bop Kids – June 24
  • Australian Pink Floyd – July 27
  • Third Eye Blind – July 2
  • Straight No Chaser & Postmodern Jukebox – July 23
  • Chicago – Aug 6
  • Retro 80’s Dance Party w/ Howard Jones, Paul Young, Modern English, & More! – Aug 12
  • 2 Cellos – Sept 15
  • Peppa Pig (2 Shows) – Oct 7

XFINITY Theatre shows include (select Hard Seats & Lawn Tickets):

  • Luke Bryan – May 13
  • Dierks Bentley – June 2
  • Sam Hunt – June 24
  • Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers w/ Joe Walsh – June 14
  • Zac Brown Band – July 6
  • Chris Stapleton – July 15
  • Lady Antebellum – July 22
  • KORN w/ Stone Sour – July 23
  • OneRepublic – Aug 2
  • Brad Paisley – Aug 6
  • Florida Georgia Line – Aug 18
  • John Mayer – Aug 20
  • Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows – Sept 2
  • Brantley Gilbert – Sept 9

Tickets are available starting at 8:00 a.m. at LiveNation.com

