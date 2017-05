NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — May is Lyme Disease Awareness month.

According to Connecticut health officials, every year more than 22,000 people in the state are diagnosed with the disease.

New predictions by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention say those numbers are only expected to rise and they are calling it “a major U.S. public health problem.”

Researchers around the country are looking to combat this by developing urine based Lyme disease tests to try and get to this early on.