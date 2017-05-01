Milford man arrested for allegedly uploading child pornography

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 51-year-old man was arrested on April 24 by the Milford Police Department after an investigation was launched into the possession of child pornography.

In March 2017, the Milford Police Department began an investigation after receiving notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that videos and pictures containing child pornography were uploaded from a Milford residence.

A search warrant was obtained and the investigation revealed the videos and pictures had been uploaded at the residence, according to police.

Police arrested David Guernsey of Milford. He was charged with possession of child pornography.

Guernsey was initially held on a $50,000 bond, but since has been released from custody. His next court appearance will be on May 23 at Milford Superior Court.