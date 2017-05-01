Newtown teacher competes on ‘Millionaire’s’ Teacher Appreciation Week

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Honoree Kaitlin Roig-DeBellis attends the 23rd Annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards hosted by Glamour Magazine at Carnegie Hall on Monday, Nov. 11, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK  (WTNH) — A teacher from the former Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown will compete on the game show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” Monday as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Kaitlin Roig-Debellis successfully hid her 15 first grade students in a small bathroom during the Sandy Hook shootings on December 14, 2012. She and her students remained silent for roughly 45 minutes while the shootings occurred.

Related Content: Teacher who survived Sandy Hook has book deal

Roig-Debellis will compete for one million dollars against teachers from across the country, including Bob Scarpone, of Flanders, New Jersey. Scarpone is an attorney-turned-high school social studies teacher who left the legal world behind to follow his passion for education.

Sonya Romero, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, truly went above and beyond when she became a foster parent to two of her former students. Rounding out the Teacher Appreciation Week group is Jen Sculley, of Denver, Colorado, who donated one of her kidneys to a student in need.

Roig-Debellis will play on Monday’s episode, which you can watch at 4:00 p.m. on WCTX, MyTV9.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s