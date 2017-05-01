Newtown teacher competes on ‘Millionaire’s’ Teacher Appreciation Week

NEW YORK (WTNH) — A teacher from the former Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown will compete on the game show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” Monday as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Kaitlin Roig-Debellis successfully hid her 15 first grade students in a small bathroom during the Sandy Hook shootings on December 14, 2012. She and her students remained silent for roughly 45 minutes while the shootings occurred.

Related Content: Teacher who survived Sandy Hook has book deal

Roig-Debellis will compete for one million dollars against teachers from across the country, including Bob Scarpone, of Flanders, New Jersey. Scarpone is an attorney-turned-high school social studies teacher who left the legal world behind to follow his passion for education.

Sonya Romero, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, truly went above and beyond when she became a foster parent to two of her former students. Rounding out the Teacher Appreciation Week group is Jen Sculley, of Denver, Colorado, who donated one of her kidneys to a student in need.

Roig-Debellis will play on Monday’s episode, which you can watch at 4:00 p.m. on WCTX, MyTV9.