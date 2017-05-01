Ohio quadruplets alike in more ways than 1: All Yale-bound

By Published:
- FILE - Yale University (WTNH)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quadruplets from a Cincinnati suburb are more in sync than their looks. They’ve chosen to attend Yale University together over other top schools in the country, including Harvard and Stanford.

The Liberty Township brothers say they had great visits to Yale and were offered hefty financial aid packages.

Nick, Nigel, Zachary and Aaron Wade revealed their choice via video chat on Monday morning’s NBC “Today” Show, removing their jackets together to show Yale T-shirts.

After they got their acceptances from multiple schools, Aaron was leaning toward Stanford while his brothers favored Yale. But he said he was happy with Yale after visiting.

Their mother, Kim Wade, is a Lakota Schools junior high school principal. Their father, Darrin Wade, works at General Electric Co.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s