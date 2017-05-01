Orange police arrest man for downloading child porn where he volunteered

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)– A West Haven man was arrested Monday for allegedly downloading child pornography at the Orange business where he was volunteering.

After an investigation that included multiple search warrants, 43-year-old David Kent was arrested on possession of child pornography charges.

Police say Kent had been downloading child pornography using the IP Address assigned to a local business in Orange where he worked as a volunteer. The owners of that business were unaware of Kent’s actions and were fully cooperative with the investigation.

Kent was held on $200,000 bond and appeared in court Monday.