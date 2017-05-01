Police identify man killed in Coventry motorcycle crash

Related Coverage Motorcyclist dead after Route 31 accident

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the man who was killed in a fatal motorcycle accident in Coventry on Sunday afternoon.

Police say 28-year-old Jeremy Gonyaw, of Coventry, was killed after the 2007 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle he was operating struck the right side of a 2003 Chevrolet Impala on Bread and Milk Street just after 4 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Gonyaw had been heading north and taking a left into Zeya Drive when he struck the Chevrolet, driven by 42-year-old Abel Placeres. The motorcycle then rolled over on its side as a result of the crash.

Gonyaw was pronounced dead on scene. His passenger, 20-year-old Rebecca Semmelroth, of Coventry, was taken to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar helicopter for serious injuries. Police say both had been wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Placeres was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the motorcycle had illegally passed a vehicle and was operating at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.