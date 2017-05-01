Safety tips for motorcycle safety awareness month

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  The Connecticut State Police want motorcyclists to be safe and is offering tips for motorcycle safety awareness month.

The State Police is reminding riders that either a permit or operator’s license is required in the state to ride motorcycles. All riders are encouraged to get training through quality courses and also to take refresher rider courses.

Related: Police identify man killed in Coventry motorcycle crash

Police says state law requires motorcyclists to wear eye protection and state police encourage riders to also wear helmets that meet CT and U.S. DOT standards.  Police say wearing leather pants, gloves, boots and a jacket also protects riders during falls.

Police say operators need to focus on defensive driving more than those in cars. Riders should not drive in a vehicles’ blind spots and should be even more cautious at intersections and during bad weather.

State Police say motorists also need to do their part by giving motorcyclists adequate room.  Motorists should also be more aware during weekends when there are more motorcyclists on the road.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s