Safety tips for motorcycle safety awareness month

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut State Police want motorcyclists to be safe and is offering tips for motorcycle safety awareness month.

The State Police is reminding riders that either a permit or operator’s license is required in the state to ride motorcycles. All riders are encouraged to get training through quality courses and also to take refresher rider courses.

Related: Police identify man killed in Coventry motorcycle crash

Police says state law requires motorcyclists to wear eye protection and state police encourage riders to also wear helmets that meet CT and U.S. DOT standards. Police say wearing leather pants, gloves, boots and a jacket also protects riders during falls.

Police say operators need to focus on defensive driving more than those in cars. Riders should not drive in a vehicles’ blind spots and should be even more cautious at intersections and during bad weather.

State Police say motorists also need to do their part by giving motorcyclists adequate room. Motorists should also be more aware during weekends when there are more motorcyclists on the road.