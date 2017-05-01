South Windsor woman arrested for damaging car with tire iron

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Over the weekend, South Windsor police arrested 27-year-old Sarah Desrosiers for breach of peace, criminal misconduct, and violation of a protective order.

Police officers carried out the arrest warrant Saturday, April 29th. Desrosiers charges stem from a March 2017 incident in which she allegedly damaged a car with a tire iron following an argument with the owner.

In the March incident, police officers found that both drivers’ side door and passenger door windows were smashed and the trunk was dented.

Desrosiers was released on $7,500 bond, however, when she attempted to secure the bond she called a relative who has an active protective order against her prohibiting any contact. The charge of violation of a protective order was then added.

Desrosiers is due in Manchester Superior Court Monday.