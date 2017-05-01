The Great Give to support New Haven area nonprofits

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is proud to support The Great Give to support charitable organizations throughout greater New Haven.

Folks are hoping you hop on board the donation train. From Hamden’s Eli Whitney Museum, to the iconic Shubert Theater, nearly 500 non-profits are relying on you for the 8th annual Great Give.

Daniel Fitzmaurice, Executive Director for the Arts Council of Greater New Haven stressed the importance of the Great Give to supports arts and culture in the Elm City.

“Life would be boring; very, very boring, if we didn’t have arts and culture.”

That can also be said for animals, science, and the environment. Charities that help with health care, children, and seniors will benefit too. They’re all hoping you will get online, open your heart, and your wallet.

“Non profits really create the social fabric of our community,” said Jackie Downing from the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.

They’ve got a big goal for this year: $1,500,000.

Here’s how it works:

On May 2nd or May 3rd, hop onto the GreatGive.org

Pick your favorite charity, and you can donate as little as 25 dollars, and then watch your donation grow

Downing explained how quickly your donations can multiply.

Every gift is matched from the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven; so it’s the incentive of that. Your gift during the Great Give pooled with others enables those organizations to win the prizes of those $183,000 of elligibel prizes.”

Charities are really feeling the pinch in 2017 too, with cuts at the federal and state level.

“We do need the arts more than ever,” Fitzmaurice said. “How we get it funded is another thing; so during the Great Give we definitely lean on our community to say that they stand up for arts and culture.”

The Great Give runs from 8:00am to May 2nd to 8:00 p.m. May 3rd.