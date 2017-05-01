The impact of ‘superfoods’ on your overall well-being

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many of us are looking into a more natural solution to health and healing, so we did some research to bring you some food for thought on superfoods.

They come in different colors, shapes and sizes. Grocery stores like Elm City Market offer an array of products with health benefits; so-called ‘superfoods’, that appeal to shoppers like Kimberly Gill, of New Haven.

“All I know is that they are a nutrient-dense foods, and have lots of great healthy components to them,” said Gill.

That’s almost right on.

Holistic Pharamacist and prolific author Sherry Torkos elaborated on what constitutes a superfood.

Superfoods are foods that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition. So they can be used to manage conditions. They can have specific therapeutic value. There is always a role for medicine but where medicines become I think more valuable is in managing a condition. When it comes to prevention we can use food, lifestyle modifications, [and] supplements often in a preventative way.”

Cranberries, she says, have stood the test of time. Studies are mixed when it comes to its effectiveness in preventing urinary tract infections, but Torkos is among a number of experts including the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gyncologists who recommend it.

“Cranberry contains compounds that actually prevent the adhesion of bacteria to the bladder wall,” Torkos said. “They can change the structure of the e-coli so it can’t stick to the bladder.”

Torkos prescribes supplements with the specific ingredient Cran-Max.

There is a product that has been clinically researched. It’s a cranberry ingredient called Cran-Max that is made with the juice, the skin, the seeds, the pulp, the fiber in a slow released delivery system that’s actually been found in human clinical studies to be very effective for preventing bladder infections.”

Torkos says there is strong evidence the fruit Lychee can help slow down aging.

“Now today with modern science, we do know that compounds in the lychee can have very powerful anti-aging effects.”

Due to its limited season Lychee in pill form is best. Torkos added, “Lychee really targets the three major causes of aging. It helps to reduce inflammation, fight free radical damage and improve circulation. Specifically though, studies have found that it can help to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, reduce brown spots in the skin and to fight U-V damage.”

Torkos says natural remedies should not be seen as an alternative. In many cases she says they can be taken along with pharma drugs or other therapies. She recommends consulting with a qualified health care professional.

For more information, visit Sherry Torkos online.