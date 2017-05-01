Thieves targeting unlocked cars in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Car trouble in Waterbury has police taking to social media and taking to the streets, with an extra eye on neighborhoods around Highland Avenue.

One police source tells News8 there’s been an “uptick” in incidents involving car thefts, break-ins and vandalism there.  

Meanwhile, police are also keeping an eye on the streets downtown, where enough drivers have left their doors unlocked only to find their cars gone when they returned, that it’s prompted the Community Relations Division to create Facebook videos to address the problem and send a warning to Waterbury motorists.

Fran Palladino thinks it’s a good idea. He once became a crime victim when he left his car unlocked.

“Somebody did go and ransack the car,” Fran said.

Fran also has friends who became victims, as well, along Highland Avenue. But, Fran says what happened to them is worse.

“I had a couple of other friends that had their cars stolen right in the same neighborhood,” Fran said. “They had their keys in the car and everything.”

Other residents near Highland Avenue are so concerned about this, they didn’t want to give their names.

“Slashed tires, broken windows, thievery in every car,” one man said.

“Breaking in, break windows, going into the cars,” another man said.

Police wouldn’t give an exact number of incidents involving vehicles, but enough has happened to aggravate residents like Fran.

“It frustrates you because you work hard to have nice things and people disregard other people’s property,” he said.

