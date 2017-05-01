Thousands of immigrants expected to march in May Day protest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Several Connecticut cities are joining a nationwide rally to support immigrant workers. This is a day where workers demonstrate their rights. It’s taking place on the New Haven Green.

Around the country, you can expect May Day demonstrations. Here in Connecticut, New Haven and three other cities are hosting them as well. But these are not your usual labor demonstrations

#mayday protest starts at noon on #NewHaven green. Focus on immigrant rights this year. Businesses may close for “Day without immigrants.” pic.twitter.com/vdsrwkOHwo — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) May 1, 2017

This year’s May Day is focused on immigrants. Organizers say hundreds of thousands of workers and businesses across the country will not go to work and not open for business as part of what they are calling a general strike. They expect this to be the biggest strike since 2006, when immigrants’ rights group tried the same thing in response to an immigration enforcement bill. Organizers think they will get a much bigger turnout this time because it is not just one bill affecting immigrants, but a whole anti-immigrant movement encouraged by the election of President Donald Trump.

Pro-immigrant groups say the Trump election has prompted the largest outpouring of support they’ve ever seen, so you could see big crowds Monday. In Connecticut, Bridgeport and Stamford have rallies planned for 4 p.m. In New Haven, organizers say several businesses in Fair Haven will close Monday as part of the strike.

The rally starts on the green at 4:30 p.m., then they will march over to Fair Haven in the middle of the evening rush hour, so keep that in mind as you plan your day.