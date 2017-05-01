Tick Season Just Beginning

“Nearly 50 percent of these ticks were infected with Lyme disease agents, and that spells trouble for the upcoming season.”

Don’t say you weren’t warmed. The above quote was from earlier this year spoken by Dr. Goudarz Molaei of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. The prediction was for an especially bad tick season with extremely high infection rates of Lyme Disease in ticks this spring and summer. Unfortunately, those predictions have come true….

According to Frank Clancy of Green Sprays, the problem has only just begun.

“I think you’re seeing a lot of overwintering adults and when the problem is going to blossom and get really out of hand is towards the summer and the fall when all these ticks that are in the form of eggs now start to blossom and they go after the small mammals and the cycle just feeds itself. It compounds at an exponential rate.” mentioned Frank

So what can you do?

Frank responded, “We spray, we target the mice, and then we reduce habitat.”

First an organic tick killing mixture can be sprayed in areas ticks and rodents hang out. Next tubes with cotton soaked treatment are places around the property to rid mice of the ticks, and the last step is reducing the habitat by clearing leaf litter from around your property and mulching areas near rock walls or the perimeter of your home. So obviously getting an organic spray is one of the best things you can do for your family in your own yard, but your can’t avoid going out into the woods ever. The key to making sure you don’t get a tick bite if you leave your space is inspection. Inspect yourself and especially your kids after going outside. Thoroughly look head to tow and focus on places a tick can easily hide in.