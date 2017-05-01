UConn Health study looks at ways to identify more aggressive forms of Melanoma

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Irregular, slightly scaly, uneven colored moles can suggest melanoma; the deadliest type of Skin Cancer.

But is there a way to identify the more aggressive forms? Two patients with melanomas can have entirely different outcomes.

Researchers at a UConn Health Center laboratory found that in advanced melanomas there is a higher level of a particular gene regulator in the genome.

“What we find is that micro-RNA’s which are newly discovered RNA’s in our genome are very important ways of telling how one of the most deadliest form of skin cancer will behave.”

Dermatologist Dr. Sam Dadras — is the senior author of the recently published micro-RNA21 study.

“It will just give us an indication for perhaps to monitor the patient more vigilantly – to have more imaging, more scans and more thorough skin exams.”

What they’ve discovered here Dr. Dadras says, could open the doors to new drugs, targeting these specific micro-RNA’s.

More research is needed but already these same researchers have developed diagnostic testing on micro-RNA211, which if absent, is associated with melanoma.

Though, that’s not quite ready for patient use.