United States’ only active barque returns to port

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — “The Eagle” is expected to land —or more accurately dock — later this week at its home port in Connecticut. The Coast Guard ship is a training vessel for the nearby cadets at the Coast Guard Academy in New London.

The Day reports that the Coast Guard sailing ship will be moored at the city’s pier for three days and will be open for free public tours.

The Eagle is the only active square-rigger in U.S. government service, according to a Coast Guard news release. This means it has three masts with square sails that are its primary means of propulsion.

Originally the Eagle was a German navy ship. It was given to the United States as reparations following World War II.

