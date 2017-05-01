Yale-New Haven Hospital expanding use of precision medicine

By and Published:

(WTNH)–Yale University researchers are getting a jump start on the future of medicine.

On Monday, the Yale Center for Genome Analysis launched a new initiative with Yale-New Haven Hospital, aimed at using genome sequencing to unlock the potential of precision, or personalized medicine.

“The idea is that you know the total sequence of the patient and can follow their history, their health, what happens to them, and then correlate them together so that someday we will be able to predict everything about one’s health just from their DNA sequence,” said Dr. Robert Alpern of the Yale School of Medicine.

This collaborative effort is also designed to spur the growth of new biotech businesses in the New Haven area.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s