Yale-New Haven Hospital expanding use of precision medicine

(WTNH)–Yale University researchers are getting a jump start on the future of medicine.

On Monday, the Yale Center for Genome Analysis launched a new initiative with Yale-New Haven Hospital, aimed at using genome sequencing to unlock the potential of precision, or personalized medicine.

“The idea is that you know the total sequence of the patient and can follow their history, their health, what happens to them, and then correlate them together so that someday we will be able to predict everything about one’s health just from their DNA sequence,” said Dr. Robert Alpern of the Yale School of Medicine.

This collaborative effort is also designed to spur the growth of new biotech businesses in the New Haven area.