Arrest made for fatal motor scooter accident

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal accident between a vehicle and a motor scooter in Stratford in February.

Stratford Police have charged 27-year-old Idis Wilson with misconduct with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment second degree, reckless driving and negligent homicide.

According to police, Wilson was going 59 MPH on Canaan Road on February 17th where the speed limit is 25 MPH when he struck the scooter being driving by 47-year-old Richard Rodriguez ,who later died at Bridgeport Hospital.