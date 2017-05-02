Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons honored with VNA community partner award

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It was an exciting morning for our very own Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons.

Gil was honored with a community partner award at the VNA’s Community Healthcare’s annual Breakfast in Bloom fundraiser.

Gil was honored for his support of their Giving Tuesday fundraiser at Eli’s this past November and his active support of other local charities and non-profits.

Honored for recognition at this breakfast by The VNA at Woodwinds this morning. Will see you at noon! pic.twitter.com/R93SgKDeRn — Gil Simmons (@gilsimmons) May 2, 2017

Three people were honored in all. Among the Chief was Senator Ted Kennedy Jr. and Amy Graver.

The VNA is also a part of the 2017 Great Give.