Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons honored with VNA community partner award

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons with Senator Ted Kennedy Jr. and Amy Graver

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It was an exciting morning for our very own Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons.

Gil was honored with a community partner award at the VNA’s Community Healthcare’s annual Breakfast in Bloom fundraiser.

Gil was honored for his support of their Giving Tuesday fundraiser at Eli’s this past November and his active support of other local charities and non-profits.

Three people were honored in all. Among the Chief was Senator Ted Kennedy Jr. and Amy Graver.

The VNA is also a part of the 2017 Great Give.

